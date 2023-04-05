Women’s golf in second heading into the final round of Silverado Showdown

(KBTX)
By Brandon Collins / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NAPA, California -- The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s golf team shot 8-over 296 and was in sole possession of second place after Tuesday’s second round of the Silverado Showdown at the par-72, 6,146-yard Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.

“We struggled with the putter today,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “Speed control was an issue, and we need to clean that part of our game up to be able to put together a good round tomorrow. However, the way we kept fighting through that was a real testament to the grit that our team has. We are going to keep fighting and everything is out there to be had.”

The Aggies (292-296—588) had a two-shot cushion between them and third-place UCLA (+14). Northwestern sat at 4-under 572 after the first two rounds to lead the field.

Hailee Cooper (70-72—142) shot even-par 72 in the second round and held a share of third. The Montgomery, Texas, native was two strokes behind UCLA’s Zoe Campos for the lead on the player leaderboard.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (73-73—146) went 1-over 73 on back-to-back days, giving her a piece of 12th. The senior was 3-over thru seven, but birdies on Nos. 8 and 9 helped her turn in a score sheet that was just one shot over par.

Adela Cernousek (73-75—148) fired a 3-over 75 in the second round and tied for 20th. Jennie Park (76-76—152) shot 4-over 76 and held onto a share of 36th. Zoe Slaughter (78-77—155) rounded out the lineup tied for 53rd.

Next Up

The Maroon & White are set to tee off round two at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Live stats are found on golfstat.com.

Team Standings

1 – Northwestern (-4)

2 – Texas A&M (+12)

3 – UCLA (+14)

4 – USC (+15)

5 – Oregon (+16)

6 – Arizona State (+18)

T7 – San Jose State (+19)

T7 – Pepperdine (+19)

9 – Ohio State (+31)

10 – California (+33)

11 – Arizona (+35)

12 – Washington (+37)

13 – Washington State (+38)

14 – Oregon State (+42)

15 – San Francisco (+43)

16 – Colorado (+45)

17 – Texas State (+50)

Place

Team/Player

Round 1

Round 2

Overall

2

Texas A&M

292 (+4)

296 (+8)

588 (+12)

T3

Hailee Cooper

70 (-2)

72 (E)

142 (-2)

T12

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

73 (+1)

73 (+1)

146 (+2)

T20

Adela Cernousek

73 (+1)

75 (+3)

148 (+4)

T36

Jennie Park

76 (+4)

76 (+4)

152 (+8)

T53

Zoe Slaughter

78 (+6)

77 (+5)

155 (+11)

Maichon wins Bearkat Invitational