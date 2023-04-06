A&M Consolidated High School FFA hosts annual crawfish boil fundraiser

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A&M Consolidated High School FFA is gearing up for its annual crawfish boil fundraiser.

The fundraiser helps to pay for their yearly activities, programs, contests, and supplies.

The boil will be Friday, April 14, starting at 6 p.m. at the Brazos County Expo Center,

A&M Consolidated High School FFA is selling sponsorships and tickets for the event now.

Sponsorship Level:

VIP Table $500: Table and Dinner for 8 people with wait service from the FFA students, Custom Business Sign made by the Ag Mech Students, Centerpiece designed by FFA Floral Design Students

½ VIP Table $250: Table and Dinner for 4 people with service from FFA student

T-Shirt Sponsors $250: Business Logo printed on the back of the event T-Shirt and 2 Meal Tickets; please provide a digital copy of your business logo to phaedrahopcus23@gmail.com

You can purchase tickets for $50.

Contact any Ag teacher or reach out to Melissa Loyd or Phaedra Hopcus at phaedrahopcus23@gmail.com.

