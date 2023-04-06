Bling your Aggie ring with an original Ring Wrap

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On April 13 and 14, thousands of Texas A&M students will get to wear their Aggie rings for the very first time.

When a loved one presents their student with an Aggie Ring, it symbolizes the student’s agility, power, and ability to reach soaring heights, adding a profound level of sentimental value to this already special day.

What better way to take the beauty of that Aggie Ring to the next level than with a Ring Wrap from RW Fine Jewelry?

You can purchase an authentic Ring Wrap at David Gardner’s in College Station.

Owner Julia Gardner says she is proud to partner with RW Owner, Emily Huskinson, to sell products of such high quality.

“She has accomplished so much and has a beautiful product. It’s a product we are so proud to have in our store and represent her brand, the original Ring Wrap, in Bryan/College Station,” she said.

There are five different styles of Ring Wraps including The Original, The Kensington, The Mini Cascading, The Cascading, and The Crown.

Gardner says they carry these products in the store year-round, but on April 13 and 14, customers will get to meet Huskinson for a special Ring Day celebration.

“We get to have the rings in our store every day, but we don’t get to have Emily all the time. It’ll be fun to have her there. Anytime you have the originator there, it makes buying it that much better of an experience. You can get your picture taken with her. People who don’t know her will love meeting her,” she said.

