Brazos County 4-H to hold Robotics Club meeting

Participants will learn how to design, build and program robots in an exciting and hands-on project
By Crystal Galny
By Crystal Galny
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The field of robotics is expanding at a rapid pace and 4-H is leading young people into this exciting field.

Brazos County 4-H Robotics Club is holding an informational meeting on Monday, April 17 at 6 p.m. at 4153 County Park Court in Bryan.

This is for kids interested in education, activities and future careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM).

Those in attendance will learn how to design, build and program robots in an exciting and hands-on project.

Brazos County Robotics is one of 20 chartered 4-H clubs in Brazos County. 4-H is offered to kids in 3rd through 12th grade.

Brazos County 4-H Senior Robotics teams have had recent success: Team “SaBotage” placed first in the Houston Livestock Show two years in a row, and Team “Mechatronics” placed fifth at the San Antonio Livestock Show this year.

For more information, go to brazos.agrilife.org or check out the Brazos County 4-H Robotics Club Facebook page.

