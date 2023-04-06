Brighten your home for the spring

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Spring is here, which means it’s a great time to add more color to your home. This can be done by adding small things and even using what you already have, according to Nikki Fort and Kylie Lester of Adele Interiors. Both believe your home tells a story that should be inviting and comfortable to make memories.

One way to change the look of your home for the spring is by changing out the textiles. Fort recommends starting with tones and textures and then layering. For couch pillows, this can be starting with a striped base pillow and layering with a solid, ruffled pillow in front of that followed by a plaid pillow.

“It brings another element and dynamic to the couch,” Fort said. “I like to complete the look too with a nice throw blanket because it’s very functional.”

For those with a coffee table, there are inexpensive ways to give them a spring refresh. Fort and Lester break coffee tables down into three sections, especially if they’re round. One area of that table can have flowers that can be bought from a local grocery or department store.

“Obtaining a floral look is honestly way easier than one may think,” Lester said. “Just add them to your shopping list each week, and it adds a fun versatile look.”

Next, you can add coffee table books that can go at the bottom of the triangle. You can also layer by putting a candle on top of the book.

A round bowl or tray can sit at the other end of the triangle. This can be used to store things like keys and remotes.

“This brings a nice refresh to your home,” Fort said.

Another way to add more life to your home is by using what you already have and shopping your own home. For example, something that’s normally on your coffee table can be used for shelf décor. It’s also a good time to display your glassware in the kitchen.

For more tips from Fort and Lester, you can visit Adele Design’s website and Instagram.

