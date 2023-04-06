Classroom Champion: Emily Skrabanek from College Station High School

College Station, Texas (KBTX) - News 3 Sports would like to congratulate our latest classroom champion Emily Skrabanek. The College Station Senior has a 4.3 grade point average. Academically Emily is a National Honor Society recipient and back in 2021 she received a full summer scholarship to attend Advanced Space Academy in Huntsville, Alabama. She also received a 4 year scholarship to University of Dallas, TX and is also a Academic All State recipient.

“Her time management is just second to none because she would always come in beforehand to get everything she needed.” Say’s Math Teacher Greg MacAfee. “She would reach out if she needed any help on anything she was going to be missing there. If She was going to miss a test she took it beforehand. So it’s just, it’s what you want in with a student athlete.”

Athletically Emily runs long distance track and Cross Country for the Cougars. Emily is a letter recipient in Varsity and Track, Helped her team place 3rd at State, and is an All State and All State first Team Cross Country recipient.

“So I can’t say enough about like her just personality, her just willingness to try to find the positive and then just her trying to do whatever she can to help the team.” Say’s Head Girls Track Coach Peter Martin. “But she’s also very goal oriented and motivated. Very proud of her. I feel lucky and blessed to be a coach and just be a small chapter in her life.”

“I think the person who like helps me achieve all of this the most is definitely my mom.” Says Emily Skrabanek. “She’s always there to support me. She’s come to every track meet, every cross-country meet, and no matter what I’ve done in life, she’s always told me that I can do it and supported me. And she’s gone to every measure to see that my dreams come true, like sending me to, like running camp and buying shoes and just she’s always there to support me, and she just really inspires me. And I want to be like her when I grow up to.”

Emily is going to UT Dallas to run Cross Country and Track and major in Mechanical Engineering. She aspires to work at NASA to become an Astronaut! Congratulations to Emily Skrabanek of College Station High School. This week News 3 Sports Classroom Champion!

