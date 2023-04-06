College Station business owner adresses Senate over Regulatory Consistency Act

AUSTIN, Texas (KBTX) - Lawmakers met on Tuesday to discuss a bill that would allow businesses across Texas to operate under the same guidelines.

SB 814 and HB 2127, also known as the Regulatory Consistency Act is being discussed in the Senate.

College Station business owner Tom Kenney was in attendance supporting the Regulatory Consistency Act.

Kenney owns Napa Flats and Le Petit Cochon, and believes businesses including his would benefit from the bill.

“To have consistency between one city to another city around the state of Texas is good for business, good for employers and good for employees,” Kenney said.

Kenney also believes this would be really monumental for business growth.

“If I was to do another restaurant or venue in town, the same rules would apply from Bryan to College Station to Navasota.”

You can track the progress of the Regulatory Consistency Act here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.