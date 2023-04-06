College Station family shares NICU story, highlighting local healthcare connection

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - When a child is born, many say it’s the happiest day of a parent’s life, but it can also be the scariest.

One College Station family is sharing their story about how the healthcare network in the Brazos Valley gave them peace during an uncertain time.

Chris and Ashley Sullivan look at their family of six and see a miracle, or two.

3-year-old twins Owen and Hadley had a rough birth and a few months to follow. Ashley’s pains at just 25 weeks turned into labor.

“It went from a really quick stay where we were gonna get dismissed. No, you’re gonna be here for quite a while in a matter of seconds,” Chris said.

Hadley was born in critical condition. She had a brain bleed, trouble breathing and her skin was still developing. The Sullivans thought Owen was okay until he wasn’t.

“There was basically an infection in his intestines and then they perforated and so that infection was now it was in his abdomen,” Ashley said. “He got flown to Temple and they did emergency surgery right when he got there. They did it bedside like not even time to like take him to the OR and prep him and everything. They only took four centimeters of his intestines out.”

As Owen got better, Hadley was put on a ventilator to help with respiratory illnesses. Each spent well over 100 days in the NICU, with Hadley almost reaching 200.

All throughout, the Sullivan’s say the communication between Baylor Scott and White in College Station and the McLane Children’s Hospital in Temple made this process easier.

“We weren’t gonna have to sit down and explain everything. They already had everything. They had been watching. They’d been watching him for two days before he got flown there,” Chris said.

As hard as this process was, the Sullivan family is happy and healthy. 8-year-old Parker and 6-year-old Lucy now get to play catch and watch cartoons with their younger siblings whenever they want.

Children’s Miracle Network Week started on April 4. This is a campaign to raise awareness for the work happening inside children’s hospitals around the country. One of the largest needs locally is to support the NICU in Temple.

McLane Childrens Hospital will be receiving a national award on Thursday to honor the work being done for the children of the Brazos Valley.

