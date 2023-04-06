College Station woman arrested, accused of intentionally crashing car with children inside

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman is accused of purposely crashing her car while her five children were inside without seatbelts.

Carrie Carter, 41, was arrested late last week and charged with five counts of criminal negligence and child endangerment..

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says she wrecked the vehicle off of Highway 6 south of College Station. Some of the children inside reportedly told deputies that their mom pretended to pass out before speeding up and crashing the car. No serious injuries were reported.

She is currently out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

