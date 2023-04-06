College Station woman arrested, accused of intentionally crashing car with children inside

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says she wrecked the vehicle off Highway 6 south of College Station.
Carrie Kate Carter
Carrie Kate Carter(Justin Dorsey)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A College Station woman is accused of purposely crashing her car while her five children were inside without seatbelts.

Carrie Carter, 41, was arrested late last week and charged with five counts of criminal negligence and child endangerment..

The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office says she wrecked the vehicle off of Highway 6 south of College Station. Some of the children inside reportedly told deputies that their mom pretended to pass out before speeding up and crashing the car. No serious injuries were reported.

She is currently out of jail after posting a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1700 block of William D...
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station
Angel Felipie Llamas Mugshot (Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party

Latest News

Legends Event Center to host Adidas basketball tournament
Preston Thurmon and Armando Mejia
Two Bryan men indicted for murder charges
It was a part of the foundation’s Grant Showcase at College Station High School and River Bend...
College Station ISD students showcase new technology, equipment
Several Burleson County firefighters responded to a large fire Wednesday night at a saltwater...
Lightning sparks large fire at saltwater treatment plant in Burleson County