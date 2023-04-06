From The Ground Up: Corn growing taller than years past

By Conner Beene
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - 2023 looks promising when it comes to the corn harvest.

“Conditions were ideal as we’ve ever seen,” said Falls County farmer Dawson Herring.

Herring planted corn in February and, compared to last year, his crop is thriving. His technique of using nitrogen has helped the crop flourish. Nitrogen is a major component of amino acids, which plays a major role in the chlorophyll production.

“When we put in nitrogen up front, [the corn] was down near as high as it’s been in a year and a half or really close. Now it’s done dropped $200 to $300 a ton,” said Herring.

Herring also mentions that seeing positive results makes his 20-hour days spent out in the fields worth it.

