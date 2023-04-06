Ice climber dies after pushing other climber out of harm’s way

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (CNN) - A woman in Utah died after she pushed a climber out of harm’s way while they were ice climbing.

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office said an ice column fell Sunday while a group of three people was attempting to climb Raven Falls near Indian Canyon.

A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.
A sheriff says an ice climber died after pushing a fellow climber out of the way of falling ice.(DUCHESNE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE via CNN Newsource)

A 41-year-old woman shoved the youngest in the party, a 21-year-old woman, away from the falling ice.

The sheriff’s office said she was then trapped underneath two huge blocks of ice and died.

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old was able to climb down the mountain and call for help.

The other member of their group, a 34-year-old man, fell about 40 feet when the ice came down.

A helicopter was able to pull him from the mountain.

He suffered serious injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1700 block of William D...
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station
Angel Felipie Llamas Mugshot (Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party

Latest News

An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health
An emotional support rabbit named Percy helps officers decompress at a California police...
Bunny with a badge: Rabbit helps officers with mental health
State representatives and their families sit on the House floor at the state Capitol in Austin...
Live updates: Texas House to debate $302.6 billion state budget
Elementary students learn about amphibians at REACH Homeschool Co-op in Clear Lake on Oct. 14,...
Two key votes at the Texas Legislature will shed light on the road ahead for education savings accounts