“Kitten Season” is here and Aggieland Humane is searching for fosters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s ‘kitten season,’ and according to the Aggieland Humane Society, the spring and summer months are a breeding season for many animals. This is especially true for cats!

Leiha White with the Aggieland Humane says that when someone finds kittens unattended, they may be tempted to take them to a local shelter. However, White says not assume that they are alone or not cared for.

“Evaluate what their situation is,” says White, “you’re not going to see the mama, she’s going to be staying off to the side.”

White says the best thing to do is to check in on them again after a few hours. According to White, “if they’re kind of plump, fat, little, quiet kittens then mama is taking care of them.”

And if this is the case, mama is coming back to take care of them. It may be difficult to leave the kittens there, but it is better to leave them to be cared for by their mother. White says the more time they have with their mama the better!

If you happen to be someone that can adopt or foster, reach out to the Aggieland Humane to see if you are a right fit! Aggieland Humane asks you to keep in mind that the time and energy it takes to care kittens is considerable. Foster and adoptive parents must bottle-feed orphaned kittens round-the-clock to ensure their survival.

As the weather warms up, Aggieland Humane experiences an influx of kittens, and many of those kittens do not have their mothers. For more information on adopting any pet head over to the Aggieland Humane website.

