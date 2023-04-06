Legends Event Center to host Adidas basketball tournament

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Legends Event Center in Bryan has been open for just under four months and has already hosted numerous sports tournaments with more to come.

Legends will host the Adidas Three Stripes Select Basketball Tournament. The boys tournament will take place April 28 through April 30 and the girls tournament will be May 19 through May 21.

Athletes from over 30 states and even Canada will be represented at the tournaments, according to Mitchell Isbell from Legends Event Center.

Isbell said the national tournament will put Legends on the map and bring exposure and business to Bryan.

If you’d like to volunteer to help with the tournament and welcome visitors to our community, email info@bryanlegends.com or go to bryanlegends.com.

