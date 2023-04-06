Lightning sparks large fire at saltwater treatment plant in Burleson County

Multiple fire agencies responded to the blaze Wednesday night.
By Rusty Surette
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLAY, Texas (KBTX) - Several Burleson County firefighters responded to a large fire Wednesday night at a saltwater treatment plant on FM 50.

The facility is located south of the Clay community along FM 50.

No injuries were reported and it’s believed the fire was started by lightning as storms rolled through the area.

Among the first responders at the scene were the Prairie Hill VFD, Meyersville VFD, Snook VFD, Somerville VFD, Rocky Creek VFD, Washington and Burleson County deputies, Burleson County Emergency Management, and St. Joseph EMS.

