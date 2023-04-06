Maichon earns SEC Golfer of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M standout Phichaksn Maichon was named SEC Men’s Golf Co-Player of the Week for his efforts in winning the Bearkat Invitational.

Maichon tamed the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe with a three-round tally of 11-under 205. He fired a round of 5-under 67 Tuesday to win the event by three strokes over runner-up Bret Gray of Sam Houston. Maichon birdied five holes Tuesday and 16 holes for the tournament. Both the 11-under and 205 marked collegiate career three-round tournament bests for Maichon.

The product of Bangkok, Thailand, became the third Aggie to earn SEC Player of the Week this season, joining Daniel Rodrigues and Sam Bennett.

Texas A&M returns to action Monday and Tuesday, hosting the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.