Maichon earns SEC Golfer of the Week

(KBTX)
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama -- Texas A&M standout Phichaksn Maichon was named SEC Men’s Golf Co-Player of the Week for his efforts in winning the Bearkat Invitational.

Maichon tamed the par-72, 6,756-yard Walden on Lake Conroe with a three-round tally of 11-under 205. He fired a round of 5-under 67 Tuesday to win the event by three strokes over runner-up Bret Gray of Sam Houston. Maichon birdied five holes Tuesday and 16 holes for the tournament. Both the 11-under and 205 marked collegiate career three-round tournament bests for Maichon.

The product of Bangkok, Thailand, became the third Aggie to earn SEC Player of the Week this season, joining Daniel Rodrigues and Sam Bennett.

Texas A&M returns to action Monday and Tuesday, hosting the Aggie Invitational at Traditions Club.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1700 block of William D...
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station
Angel Felipie Llamas Mugshot (Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party

Latest News

Legends Event Center to host Adidas basketball tournament
Texas A&M 12th Can competing in SEC competition
Texas A&M 12th Can competing in SEC competition
College Station business owner addresses Senate over Regulatory Consistency Act
College Station business owner addresses Senate over Regulatory Consistency Act
From The Ground Up: Corn growing taller than years past
From The Ground Up: Corn growing taller than years past