New home in Bryan damaged by fire following lightning strike

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Lighting is being blamed for sparking a fire inside a brand-new home early Thursday morning in Bryan.

This happened around 2 a.m. on Rock Ridge Avenue near Sandy Point Road.

Corey Howde tells KBTX he was home with his two children when the fire started but they were able to get out safely.

Their mother, who works as a charge nurse, was at work when it happened.

The family says thankfully the fire department got there quickly and stopped the fire from doing more damage.

“Things would have been so much worse and they really deserve all the praise here,” said Howde.

The home, which was just finished two months ago, does have smoke damage, electrical damage, and water damage.

“This was our dream home. Life was perfect and last night our dreams were shattered,” said Howde.

They do have a GoFundMe page to help as they get things cleaned up. You can find it here.

