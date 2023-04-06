No. 2 A&M Closes Out Home Slate with Pair of Weekend Matches

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 2 Texas A&M women’s tennis team closes out its home slate of conference matches this weekend with a pair of Mississippi opponents. The Aggies open with No. 74 Ole Miss, Friday, April 7, with first serve set for 5 p.m., and conclude the weekend with Mississippi State on Senior Day, Sunday, April 9, with first serve set for 12 p.m.

The Aggies faced conference rival then-No. 4 Georgia for the lead in the conference over the weekend. last time out. Following a claimed doubles point and a quick strike in singles from A&M, the Bulldogs responded as they knotted the score at two. Then-No. 3 Mary Stoiana gave the Maroon & White a spark with a top-10 ranked win over then-No. 8 Lea Ma (6-4, 7-6(7)) to go up, 3-2. With a pair of matches remaining, the Aggies’ hopes fell on standout freshman then-No. 100 Mia Kupres. She battled then-No. 60 Mell Reasco in a third set tiebreaker, and the pair traded blows but it was Kupres who outlasted her opponent (7-6(3), 3-6, 7-6(1)) and clinched the match, 4-2. Salma Ewing extended A&M’s lead with a top-10 ranked win of her own over then-No. 10 Dasha Vidmanova (7-5, 5-7, 7-6(5)) to conclude the match, 5-2.

“Our team has played consistently well all season,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “We have really gotten after it this week in training, as we are always trying to find ways to improve and I’m looking forward to seeing how that translates against a solid Ole Miss team.”

The Maroon & White lead in the all-time series with the Rebels, 7-3. In the most recent matchup, the Aggies claimed a victory in Ole Miss territory, 5-2, last season.

“Another great opportunity on Sunday,” Weaver said. “Every SEC match has its challenges and Mississippi State will surely bring their best game with them. We need to be ready to execute well and close out our regular season home schedule.”

The Bulldogs have struggled against A&M historically, as the Maroon & White boast a dominant all-time record of 10-1 against Mississippi State. The Aggies have won the last five matchups, most recently securing a 7-0 sweep in Starkville last season.

Sunday’s match is the programs annual Senior Day celebration, and this year A&M will honor Carson Branstine, Salma Ewing and Jayci Goldsmith. The senior ceremony will take place once the match is concluded.

The Aggies swept the SEC weekly honors, as Kupres claimed Freshman of the Week, while Stoiana earned Player of the Week. The pair each earned their fifth honor of the season, which sets the SEC single-season record for honors earned for both awards.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released a new set of team, singles and doubles rankings. Stoiana continued to lead the way as she improved one position to land at No. 2 in the nation, marking the highest ranking for a singles player in program history. Freshman phenom Kupres made a giant leap from No. 100 to No. 50, while Branstine remained within the top 60 at No. 55. Ewing entered the singles rankings for the first time this season at the No. 77 spot, while No. 101 Gianna Pielet, No. 111 Goldsmith and No. 117 Daria Smetannikov round out the singles ranks for A&M. In doubles, Stoiana/Branstine stay at the No. 3 spot, Ewing/Goldsmith jumped up to No. 20. Stoiana/Goldsmith took No. 62, while Kupres/Stoiana debuted at No. 68 in the doubles ranks.

MATCH STATS

Mia Kupres leads the team with 16 dual match singles wins.

Kupres leads the Aggies in singles winning percentage .941 (Min. 10 dual matches played).

In singles, court 3 holds the highest winning percentage at .944.

Jayci Goldsmith/Salma Ewing lead the Maroon & White with 16 dual match doubles wins.

In doubles, court 1 holds the highest winning percentage at .895.

The Aggies boast a .938 winning percentage versus ranked opponents this season.

The Maroon & White boast a 17-1 record in ranked doubles matches.

Mia Kupres has the most dual match singles wins in the conference with 16.

NOTABLE STREAKS

A&M is currently on a 13-match win streak.

The Aggies are on a 25-match unbeaten run in the SEC, following their undefeated conference schedule last season.

The Maroon & White have won 49 consecutive matches when playing outdoors.

Mary Stoiana is on a 10-match winning streak, which leads the team.

Stoiana is undefeated in dual match doubles matches among two pairs, 12-0.

TEAM NOTES

A&M has only allowed 20 points to its opposition all season when the Aggies win the match.

The Maroon & White have lost only one match on court 3 this season.

The Aggies have won 15 ranked matches this season, nine of those have been the top-25.

A&M has lost only three doubles points through 22 dual matches.

The Maroon & White have swept nine opponents this season.

ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts seven singles players and four doubles pairs in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.

Ranked in singles: No. 2 Mary Stoiana, No. 50 Mia Kupres, No. 55 Carson Branstine, No. 77 Salma Ewing, No. 101 Gianna Pielet, No. 111 Jayci Goldsmith and No. 117 Daria Smetannikov.

Ranked in doubles: No. 3 Stoiana/Branstine, No. 20 Goldsmith/Stoiana, No. 62 Salma Ewing/Goldsmith and No. 68 Stoiana/Kupres.

AWARDS

Mary Stoiana has been awarded SEC Player of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 1, March 1, March 8, March 29 and April 5.

Mia Kupres was awarded SEC Freshman of the Week honors five times this season: Feb. 15, March 1, March 15, March 22 and April 5.

