No. 21 Aggies Head to Nashville for Match with Commodores

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No. 21 Texas A&M men’s tennis team look to continue its momentum following a pair of ranked wins, as it opens a two-match road trip at No. 64 Vanderbilt, Friday, April 7, at the Currey Tennis Center, with first serve set for 4 p.m. CT.

The Aggies hosted then-No. 19 Florida and then-No. 66 Rice for a doubleheader last time out. In the opening match of the day with the Gators, the teams were tied 3-3 and Giulio Perego was locked into a tight match on court 3 with then-No. 97 Jonah Braswell. The pair battled back-and-forth entering tiebreakers in all three sets, but it was Perego who outlasted Braswell (6-7(4), 7-6(5), 7-6(2)) clinching the match for A&M, 4-3.

In their second match of the day, the Maroon & White were down early after dropping the doubles point. The Aggies flipped the momentum, as they rallied to secure four singles victories courts over the Owls, claiming the match, 4-2.

“I’m excited for our match on Friday,” head coach Steve Denton said. “Ian Duvenhage who I have known from our playing days together is retiring after this season as the head coach at Vanderbilt. It’s bittersweet for me competing against this fine gentleman one more time. He’s had a great impact on all that have played for him and those who have had the honor of competing against him. The match itself will be a tough one as Vanderbilt always plays hard and are well coached in singles and doubles. We will need to be razor-sharp to get out of here with a victory.”

A&M boasts a commanding lead in the all-time series with Vanderbilt, 9-1. The Maroon & White hold a six-match win streak over the Commodores, including three-straight wins in Nashville.

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association released its updated rankings this week and the Aggies as a team jumped four spots from No. 25 to No. 21. A&M has four players in the singles rankings, led by No. 41 Noah Schachter. No. 62 Raphael Perot has continued to climb the rankings throughout the last month, as he moved up three spots from No. 65. No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 121 Pierce Rollins round out the single rankings. The Maroon & White’s lone ranked doubles pair of Hilderbrand/Schacter remain as one of the premier duos in the country, landing at the No. 40 position.

MATCH STATS

Raphael Perot has tallied the most singles wins in dual matches on the team with 13.



Noah Schachter paces A&M with six ranked wins in dual matches this season.



Rahul Dhokia holds a perfect 4-0 record in dual match singles play.



Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand lead A&M with 12 dual match doubles wins.



TEAM NOTES

Every Aggie to take part in a dual match this season has secured a singles win (11 players).



Noah Schachter boasts two top-30 singles wins so far this season.



The Maroon & White have won eight ranked matches this season, three of those have been the top-25.



ITA RANKINGS

The team boasts four singles players and a doubles pair in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association rankings.



Ranked in singles: No. 41 Noah Schachter, No. 62 Raphael Perot, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and No. 121 Pierce Rollins.



Ranked in doubles: No. 40 Schachter/Hilderbrand.



