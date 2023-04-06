Silver Alert issued for Palestine woman

Joy Edwards, 65, was last seen on April 5.
Joy Edwards, 65, was last seen on April 5.
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PALESTINE, Texas (KBTX) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 65-year-old woman from Palestine.

Joy Edwards last last seen Wednesday at 6 p.m., in the 1800 block of South Sycamore Street.

Edwards was diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and police believe her disappearance poses a credible threat to her own health and safety.

Edwards is 4′10′', 154 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange long sleeve sweatshirt, black pants with flowers, and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information should contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254.

