Skeleton of man missing since 2021 found in remote area, sheriff says

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a...
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Oregon reports a human skeleton has been found in a remote area.(ranplett via Canva)
By KPTV staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 7:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Authorities report a human skeleton has been found in a remote area in Oregon.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, a resident called first responders regarding bones that appeared to be human found outside of Toledo, about 130 miles from Portland.

The sheriff’s office said the bones were in a heavily forested area and recovered by its search and rescue team.

Authorities said the remains were confirmed to be human and identified as missing 41-year-old Isaiah Eggert.

The 41-year-old was reported missing about seven miles away in the Newport area in October of 2021.

County authorities said it doesn’t appear he died under suspicious circumstances.

Medical examiners worked with the sheriff’s office to help identify Eggert.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party
Bryan police are investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday afternoon
Bryan police investigate shooting, 1 victim hospitalized
Azael Jeronimo Garcia
Bryan teen arrested, accused of robbing neighbor at gunpoint
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
College Station police are investigating a rollover crash on Southwest Parkway just west of...
CSPD responds to rollover crash on Southwest Parkway

Latest News

An investigation is underway after three KCKPD officers and three suspects were shot Wednesday...
Three KCKPD officers seriously injured in shooting after undercover fentanyl bust
Maryland's investigation into the Archdiocese of Baltimore revealed decades of child sexual...
AG releases Maryland Catholic church sex abuse report
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., second from right, welcomes Taiwanese President Tsai...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
Tsai and McCarthy steered clear of calls from hard-liners in the U.S. for a more...
House Speaker McCarthy, Taiwan president meet as China protests
An Ohio woman’s sense of taste and smell has returned two years after first suffering COVID...
Woman’s taste, smell return thanks to treatment after battling long COVID for 2 years