Record-breaking Thursday. Soggy weather continues into Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The rain continues to fall and will do so right into the start of the holiday weekend. Inches of rain have already fallen across the Brazos Valley with multiple inches more possible Thursday overnight and Friday.

THURSDAY:

A record-setting day of rainfall in the Brazos Valley, specifically College Station. The old record for April 6 of 1.70″ was set back in 1887 at Easterwood Airport. As of Thursday evening, 2.65″ of rain has fallen since midnight. This record will likely climb before the day comes to an end with more rain expected through Thursday evening and into the overnight hours.

🌧️RECORD BROKEN🌧️



The April 6th daily record rainfall at Easterwood Airport was set back in 1887 at 1.70".

136 years later it has been washed away. As of 5pm, 2.65" has fallen since midnight.



For the event as a whole? 2.73".

Expect that to change as we have more rain coming pic.twitter.com/s4Rosxf1Oy — Kayleigh Thomas (@KBTXKayleigh) April 6, 2023

While rain rates have been largely manageable across most of the area, we’re beginning to note some spots (in between B/CS and Houston) that will start to see some flooding issues as the day goes on. The cold front has slowly made its way back inland and parked over the Brazos Valley. This boundary will stay settled over us through the late evening and overnight hours. Small disturbances lifted over this boundary will bring additional rounds of rainfall. This could lead to areas of flash flooding locally.

Saturated ground over the Brazos Valley and parts of our area have collected as much as 3" - 7"



A boundary stretched over the top of us is not slated to move through the overnight. Small disturbances will continue to push rain our way



Localized flash flooding may begin in spots pic.twitter.com/A78kPhQZzz — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 6, 2023

FRIDAY:

More rounds of healthy moisture and instability pass by Friday. The heaviest and most widespread rain on Friday looks to fall as most of us are sleeping early in the morning hours. As of Thursday evening, the latest data continues to show coverage lightening up, but not going away completely. Friday evening plans are not a washout, but you may have to dodge a stray shower and maybe a rumble of thunder.

The weekend will try and dry out a bit more, spotty showers may try to hang around Saturday morning. Easter Sunday plans look to stay dry and temperatures climb back into the 70s by the afternoon.

Another rainy day Friday, slowly drying out by the time Sunday rolls around. (KBTX)

HOW MUCH MORE RAIN WILL FALL?

As of Thursday evening, most areas of the Brazos Valley have seen 1″-3″ with pockets of totals closer to 6″ between Montgomery, Walker, and San Jacinto Counties. Overnight Thursday through Friday could drop an additional 1″-3″ with some areas with the possibility of picking up 4″ or more. Below are rainfall totals as of 6pm.

Rainfall totals since Wednesday as of 6pm Thursday evening. (KBTX)

Abnormally dry conditions have crept back into a large portion of the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

While this does seem like a hefty amount of rain all at one time, we could use it. Areas of abnormally dry conditions have crept back into the Brazos Valley, as well as areas of moderate and severe drought in northern and southwestern reaches. If you have any Easter weekend travel plans or will just be driving around locally, make sure to keep eyes on the forecast and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts as the commute could get a bit messy from time to time.

