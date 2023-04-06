Soggy weather continues with some clearing as early as Friday afternoon

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a rumbly, rainy Wednesday night, Thursday looks to keep the rain train rolling right into our start of the holiday weekend. All said, several inches will have fallen before we hop to Easter!

THURSDAY:

Rain leading into the holiday weekend will greatly alleviate local drought concerns with a couple more inches still to fall (KBTX)

Chilly. Rainy. Ample cloud cover and rain will keep temperatures hovering only in the 50s most of the day. While rain rates have been largely manageable across most of the area, we’re beginning to note some spots (in between B/CS and Houston) that will start to see some flooding issues as the day goes on. Another, stronger round of thunderstorms could come our way by the afternoon drive, creating a mess right as a lot of folks are trying to get home or out of town for the long weekend. While severe weather is not expected, some isolated pocket-change-sized hail can’t be ruled out through the early evening.

FRIDAY:

More rounds of healthy moisture and instability pass by Friday. The heaviest and most widespread rain on Friday looks to fall as most of us are sleeping early in the morning hours. Latest data shows a decrease in rain coverage past midday Friday. An isolated shower or rumble is possible through the afternoon, but rain should begin wrapping up, especially into Friday evening.

Good Friday likely brings some rain to start the day, then some clearing is possible by the end of the afternoon or into the evening. (KBTX)

While severe weather is not expected, any storms that form behind the cold front both Thursday and Friday have the potential for lightning as well as small hail, pea to nickel-sized. Gusty winds upwards of 30mph will also be possible with a few of the stronger cells. The severe possibility is low, but not completely ruled out. What will be most common on both days will be flashy lightning and pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall leading to localized street flooding in low-lying areas.

HOW MUCH RAIN WILL FALL?

When all is said and done, anywhere from 2″ to 4″ of rain is expected widespread across the Brazos Valley. The biggest difference in rainfall accumulation spread comes when you look at the more localized possible totals. The highest localized totals look to position themselves at the central portions of the Brazos Valley. Isolated totals closer to 5″-6″ remain a possibility for areas stretching from Lee across the Houston Counties.

Abnormally dry conditions have crept back into a large portion of the Brazos Valley. (KBTX)

While this does seem like a hefty amount of rain all at one time, we could use it. Areas of abnormally dry conditions have crept back into the Brazos Valley, as well as areas of moderate and severe drought in northern and southwestern reaches. If you have any Easter weekend travel plans, make sure to keep eyes on the forecast and have multiple ways to receive weather alerts as the commute could get a bit messy from time to time.

