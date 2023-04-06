SOS Ministries fundraising, taking to the streets for neighborhood outreach

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the past three decades S.O.S. Ministries (Save Our Streets Ministries) has been investing in the lives of children, teens, women and men by sharing their message.

Carmen Maxwell and Hailey Abraham stopped by The Three studio to share what they have planned for the month of April. According to Maxwell, S.O.S. Ministries started in 1993 by founder J.J. Ramirez. Since then, the ministry has been working in communities by partnering up with volunteers and churches to carry out its mission.

Abraham says the ministry program would not be possible without the help of the 300 local volunteers they work with to serve more than 600 people.

“We are fundraising for our children’s ministry in April. And this month, all donations are going to be matched dollar for dollar by Style Craft Builders,” says Abraham.

And if you can’t physically attend the events, there will be an online auction to fundraise for the children’s ministry that will include Aggie football tickets, scenic getaways and a lot of family fun activities.

For more information on the ministry head over their website.

