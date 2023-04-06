Student leaders work to combat the Gen-Z vaping addiction

Club member of "Vikings Kicking out Tobacco" gives presentation on the harms of tobacco.
Club member of "Vikings Kicking out Tobacco" gives presentation on the harms of tobacco.(KBTX)
By Warren Vause
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student leaders from Bryan High School are working to combat the vaping epidemic.

The student club “Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco” and their sponsor “Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol & Substance Abuse” hosted an all-day action summit to spread awareness on the harms of vaping, learn prevention strategies and inspire future youth advocates.

The summit included group sessions led by club members and guest speaker Kellen Kruk with the “Say What” tobacco prevention program.

“If you’re having rough times, just talk to your counselors, talk to your teachers, reach out to family members. Let them know what you are going through. Try to work things out and figure out a better, helpful solution. There are helplines all over and there are a lot of people that can help,” said 12th grader and president of VKOT, Adrienne-Elisabeth Keim.

Those in attendance included students, teachers and Bryan ISD school board members.

The event was hosted at the Bryan I.S.D administration building on April 4.

For information on substance abuse resources, click here.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1700 block of William D...
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station
Angel Felipie Llamas Mugshot (Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party

Latest News

You can refresh your home by adding simple things and using what you already have, according to...
Brighten your home for the spring
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Mr. Gonzalez’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Mr. Gonzalez’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Spencer’s
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary- Ms. Spencer’s
Joy Edwards, 65, was last seen on April 5.
Silver Alert issued for Palestine woman
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary – Ms. Pierce’s class
Daily Pledge- Kemp Carver Elementary – Ms. Pierce’s class