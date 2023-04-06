Student leaders work to combat the Gen-Z vaping addiction

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Student leaders from Bryan High School are working to combat the vaping epidemic.

The student club “Vikings Kicking Out Tobacco” and their sponsor “Brazos Valley Council on Alcohol & Substance Abuse” hosted an all-day action summit to spread awareness on the harms of vaping, learn prevention strategies and inspire future youth advocates.

The summit included group sessions led by club members and guest speaker Kellen Kruk with the “Say What” tobacco prevention program.

“If you’re having rough times, just talk to your counselors, talk to your teachers, reach out to family members. Let them know what you are going through. Try to work things out and figure out a better, helpful solution. There are helplines all over and there are a lot of people that can help,” said 12th grader and president of VKOT, Adrienne-Elisabeth Keim.

Those in attendance included students, teachers and Bryan ISD school board members.

The event was hosted at the Bryan I.S.D administration building on April 4.

For information on substance abuse resources, click here.

