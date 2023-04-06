Texas A&M 12th Can competing in SEC competition

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M is competing against other SEC schools in the 2023 SEC Food Fight Initiative to collect food for those in need.

The SEC Food Fight was started at Auburn University and pantries compete to see who can collect the most food or hygiene products.

Every item and dollar donated is worth one point and whoever has the most points will win.

This is Texas A&M’s first time competing.

The University of Texas will also be competing although they are not an SEC school yet.

Sammy Eldin, Pantry Chair for The 12th Can, says even though this is a competition everyone wins at the end because of all of the people that have been helped.

“Our main focus is just to spread awareness for food insecurity here on campus and help other campus pantries get support.”

Donation locations will be at The 12th Can at 330 Agronomy Road at the end of the lobby, The Association of Former Students in the West Gallery or at the John J. Koldus Building inside the SGA suite, room 126.

You are also able to make monetary donations.

The winner of the SEC Food Fight will be announced on April 14th

