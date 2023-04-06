Texas A&M to Compete at Trojan Invitational

(KBTX)
By Matthew McGinnis, Texas A&M Athletics
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams prepare to compete at the Trojan Invitational, hosted by the University of Southern California at Allyson Felix Field on Friday and Saturday.

The fifth ranked Aggie women are set to compete against No. 2 USC, No. 11 BYU, San Diego State and Long Beach State. The men’s ranked competition includes No. 2 BYU and No. 16 USC, as well as San Diego State and Long Beach State.

The Maroon & White are slated to begin competition with the men’s discus on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. The schedule of events for the weekend can be found here.

To learn more about Texas A&M Track & Field/Cross Country, log on to 12thMan.com and follow @aggietfxc.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1700 block of William D...
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station
Angel Felipie Llamas Mugshot (Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party

Latest News

Emily Skrabanek
Classroom Champion: Emily Skrabanek from College Station High School
KBTX News 3 at Six Weekday EXTENDED(Recurring)
BCS Housing trends 2023
Bryan-College Station housing market to remain consistent in 2023
Classroom Champion: Emily Skrabanek from College Station High School
Classroom Champion: Emily Skrabanek from College Station High School