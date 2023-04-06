Texas A&M to Compete at Trojan Invitational

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track & field teams prepare to compete at the Trojan Invitational, hosted by the University of Southern California at Allyson Felix Field on Friday and Saturday.

The fifth ranked Aggie women are set to compete against No. 2 USC, No. 11 BYU, San Diego State and Long Beach State. The men’s ranked competition includes No. 2 BYU and No. 16 USC, as well as San Diego State and Long Beach State.

The Maroon & White are slated to begin competition with the men’s discus on Friday at 10 a.m. CT. The schedule of events for the weekend can be found here.

