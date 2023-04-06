Texas A&M duo Sam Bennett and Brian Kortan team up for Masters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Bennett will tee off in the 2023 Masters golf tournament at 12:36pm on Thursday. He will be paired with 2022 Masters champion Scottie Scheffler, and six time PGA tour winner Max Homa. The trio will tee off at 9:30am on Friday morning.

Texas A&M Head Golf Coach Brian Kortan will be Sam’s caddie once again. The duo teamed up and won the United States Amateur last summer and hope it’s a winning combination this weekend at Augusta National.

“It worked well at the Amateur, so we’re sticking to it,” said Bennett about his college coach being his caddie again. “He’s awesome! He’s like my second father. We play a lot alike and see shots and hit shots and we are pretty dialed in with our numbers. He knows my game well, and I think he’s going to be a big help out here this week,” wrapped up the Texas A&M senior.

Wednesday Sam participated in the Masters Par 3 Contest and shot -1 tying him for 11th. His best tee shot during the 9 hole par 3 event coming within 4 inches of the cup and stopping within 3 feet at the 7th hole.

Sam isn’t treating this as a ‘hit and giggle’ event as you heard him say Tuesday on KBTX News 3 at 6 and don’t be surprised if he qualifies for the weekend like he did at the U.S. Open last June finishing in a tie for 49th.

Sam Bennett says first trip to Masters is no hit and giggle deal

