BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Gordon Wilson is a senior studying Agricultural Leadership and Development at Texas A&M University.

In Wednesday night’s episode of Wheel of Fortune, Wilson was a participant in Wheel of Fortune College Week.

He put his puzzle-solving skills to the test as he represented his university.

This people person is brought to you by Aggieland @TAMU Whoop! pic.twitter.com/vT1AvyMaH8 — Wheel of Fortune (@WheelofFortune) April 5, 2023

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.