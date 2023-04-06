Two Bryan men indicted for murder charges

Preston Thurmon and Armando Mejia
Preston Thurmon and Armando Mejia(Brazos County Jail)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A grand jury handed up an indictment for two Bryan men Thursday.

Both Armando Mejia and Preston Thurmon are charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police arrested the two men in November in connection to the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez.

Police say Lopez was found in a home located in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received reports of a “deceased person inside a residence,” on Nov. 30, 2022. Police documents state a Crime Stoppers tip along with security and Ring camera footage helped piece together the events of Nov. 30.

Both men are still in the Brazos County Jail.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1700 block of William D...
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station
Angel Felipie Llamas Mugshot (Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Saturday outside a VFW Hall near several homes on E. Tom...
Brenham police identify teen killed at weekend birthday party

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five(Recurring)
KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
A&M Consolidated High School FFA hosting annual crawfish boil fundraiser
A&M Consolidated High School FFA hosting annual crawfish boil fundraiser
Focus At Four: Millions set to lose Medicaid coverage
Focus At Four: Millions set to lose Medicaid coverage