Two Bryan men indicted for murder charges

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A grand jury handed up an indictment for two Bryan men Thursday.

Both Armando Mejia and Preston Thurmon are charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police arrested the two men in November in connection to the murder of 19-year-old David Lopez.

Police say Lopez was found in a home located in the 2200 block of Cavitt Avenue after they received reports of a “deceased person inside a residence,” on Nov. 30, 2022. Police documents state a Crime Stoppers tip along with security and Ring camera footage helped piece together the events of Nov. 30.

Both men are still in the Brazos County Jail.

