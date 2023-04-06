A weekend’s worth of services and celebrations at A&M United Methodist Church

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Easter is just around the corner and A&M United Methodist Church is inviting the community to the lineup of events they have planned leading up to their Easter Sunday service.

On Good Friday, April 7, at 7 p.m. the whole community is invited to attend A&M United Methodist Church’s special service in the Sanctuary. During this time of reflection and remembrance, attendees will come together to celebrate Jesus’ ultimate sacrifice and meditate on His love for humanity. “This is the weekend that we get to dive into Jesus’ life and walk in these plans with Him,” Rev. Greenwaldt said.

The Annual Easter Egg-stravaganza will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Park on Saturday, April 8. Be sure to pre-register for the egg hunt here.

“Thousands of people come. Thousands of eggs are all over the place. It is so much fun to share in the joy of the weekend,” Rev. Greenwaldt said.

The week concludes on Easter Sunday with a day of celebration and worship. On Sunday, April 9th, services begin the morning with a beautiful, youth-led, sunrise service at 6:30 a.m. on The Annex.

This service is followed by breakfast from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 am. in Fellowship Hall.

Finally, there will be three opportunities to praise God at 8:30 a.m., 9:45 a.m., and 11:00 a.m. in the church’s worship spaces.

You can find A&M United Methodist Church’s full calendar of events here.

