Women’s golf finishes runner-up at Silverado Showdown to close out regular season

NAPA, California -- The No. 6 Texas A&M women’s golf team finished runner-up on Wednesday at the Silverado Showdown after nearly erasing a 16-stroke deficit in the final round at the par-72, 6,146-yard Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.

“I was proud of the way that they competed,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “We definitely didn’t play our best, but we stayed in it and didn’t give up. That golf course is so demanding, but we showed up ready to play and I was happy with that effort. We are going to get a little rest before going to SECs, but hopefully this gives us some more confidence for next week.”

The Aggies (292-296-292—880) started the day 16 strokes back of Northwestern for first place, but by the middle of the round A&M had cut that lead to just two shots. The Maroon & White would force the lead to two strokes several times throughout the final nine holes, but ultimately the Northwestern cushion was too much for the Aggies to overcome.

A&M shot a field-best 4-over 292 in the final round and recorded its fifth top-two finish of the season. Northwestern finished the tournament at 9-over 873 for the tournament and went 13-over 301 in the last round.

Hailee Cooper (70-72-72—214) finished off the tournament with an even-par 72 round and tied for second on the player leaderboard. The performance was the best finish for Cooper during her tenure as an Aggie.

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (73-73-76—222) went 4-over 76 to close out her week and tied for 13th. The senior posted the fourth top-15 finish of the season. Jennie Park (76-76-71—223) had the lowest round of any Aggie in the final round, firing a 1-under 71 that lifted her into a tie for 15th. Park only placed outside of the top-15 once during the 2022-23 regular season.

Adela Cernousek (73-75-77—225) and Zoe Slaughter (78-77-73—228) tied for 27th and 35th, respectively, to round out the A&M lineup.

Next Up

The Maroon & White are set to take part in the SEC Championships April 12-16 in Hoover, Alabama.

Team Standings

1 – Northwestern (+9)

2 – Texas A&M (+16)

3 – UCLA (+18)

4 – USC (+22)

5 – Pepperdine (+26)

T6 – Oregon (+32)

T6 – Arizona State (+32)

8 – San Jose State (+36)

9 – Ohio State (+39)

10 – California (+41)

11 – Arizona (+49)

12 – Oregon State (+53)

13 – Washington (+55)

14 – San Francisco (+62)

15 – Texas State (+65)

16 – Washington State (+67)

17 – Colorado (+68)

Place

Team/Player

Round 1

Round 2

Round 3

Overall

2

Texas A&M

292 (+4)

296 (+8)

292 (+4)

880 (+16)

T2

Hailee Cooper

70 (-2)

72 (E)

72 (E)

214 (-2)

T13

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio

73 (+1)

73 (+1)

76 (+4)

222 (+6)

T15

Jennie Park

76 (+4)

76 (+4)

71 (-1)

223 (+7)

T27

Adela Cernousek

73 (+1)

75 (+3)

77 (+4)

225 (+9)

T35

Zoe Slaughter

78 (+6)

77 (+5)

73 (+1)

228 (+12)

