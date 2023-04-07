Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Rain

By Megan Calongne
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Rain is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for April 7.

The medium-sized pup is about three-years-old.

Rain loves to be around people and is looking for someone to snuggle with.

She’s all ready to go to her forever home: Rain is spayed, microchipped and up to date on all her vaccines.

The shelter is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from noon to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

