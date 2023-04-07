Aggieland Outfitters is the go-to for your Ring Day merchandise

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Ring Day at Texas A&M University is on April 13 and April 14. Thousands of Aggies, along with their family and friends will gather to celebrate achieving an academic milestone and receiving the most visible symbol of the Aggie Network, the Aggie Ring.

Blake Bodin with Aggieland Outfiters says Ring Day is a special day for Aggies.

“You come to A&M, you’re almost here for three years paying for school and working your butt off just to get this piece of gold that most people are like ‘oh, it’s just a ring,’” said Bodin.

Bodin says you will find everything you need to make Ring Day special for your A&M student and family.

“One thing we’re really, really known for is customization. You can get your name put on something like a ring pillow,” said Bodin.

There are several other gift idea options to explore like commemorative bottles, beer glasses, ring plates, and even a Ring Day Rush board game.

Stop by any of the two locations or visit their website.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.