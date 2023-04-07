Aggies, Auburn to play two on Friday

AUBURN, Alabama -- Due to the likelihood of inclement weather in the area, the Texas A&M Aggies and Auburn Tigers have altered the schedule of their weekend series and will now close the series with a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 1 p.m. at Plainsman Park.

The teams will start the day at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network. The second game is scheduled to begin approximately 45 minutes following the conclusion of the first and will be aired on SEC Network+.

Each game is scheduled for nine innings and can be heard locally on SportsRadio 1150 AM/93.7 FM The Zone with Andrew Monaco on the call.

