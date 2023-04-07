Bryan High School Choir hosts Princess Tea Party

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some Bryan High students made little ones’ dreams come true at the annual Princess Tea Party.

The event was hosted by the Bryan High School Choir, who dressed up as everyone’s Disney favorites.

The princesses and princes visited with the young guests, signed autographs, took pictures and performed a song.

Donations from the event benefitted the choir.

