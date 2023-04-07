Cheers to National Beer Day

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friday marks the celebration of one of the world’s most widely consumed beverages. National Beer Day celebrates the world’s third most popular drink, following water and tea, according to the National Day Calendar. It also reports that beer possibly dates back to 9500 BC.

National Beer Day can be celebrated by enjoying beers responsibly with friends and trying something new brews from a brewery like Blackwater Draw Brewing Co. Chris Weingart, one of the owners, started brewing beer as a hobby. He eventually opened Blackwater with Chris Steele in 2013.

The two aim to brew something for everyone. The menu includes dark stouts, light pilsners, tart sours and several IPAs.

“About anything you can imagine, we make it,” Weingart said.

The process is a labor of love, according to Weingart. From grain to glass, it involves about one day of brewing the beer and, on average, two to six weeks of fermenting and conditioning the beer to make it ready to serve.

Just like making the beer, creating new ones take time, and perfecting recipes can take years.

“Not a single one of these was done right the first time,” Weingart said. “We’re always working on it, always trying to perfect the beer.”

Weingart appreciates the versatility of beer and how it can be paired with almost any type of food. He says Blackwater Draw’s Hazy Lady is a single-hopped IPA that pairs well with salads and vinaigrettes and also spicy foods like crawfish and étouffée.

The brewery’s brown ale Brewjeria is great with grilled meats, pork and hamburgers. Weingart advises not to worry if you pair your beer with the wrong thing.

“The best thing you can do is finish your beer and try again,” Weingart said.

For those of age who are new to drinking beer, Weingart said it’s important to be curious because there are many things to try. It’s also key to be responsible and try beer flights so that you can sample more things at one time, according to Weingart.

The brewery owner suggests lighter lagers for those visiting Blackwater. Some include the Spring Lager, the Border Town and the Mulligan.

To learn more about Blackwater Draw’s brews, you can visit its website, Facebook and Instagram.

