College Station kicks off Easter celebrations early with Eggstravaganza

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Despite the rain, the city of College Station made sure families were able to celebrate Easter a little earlier than normal this year.

The Easter Eggstravaganza was held inside the Lincoln Recreation Center gym.

The free event featured games, face paintings and pictures with the Easter bunny.

The Lincoln Recreation Center Supervisor wanted to do the Eggstravaganza on Thursday so families can get a head start to their Easter weekend and also let their staff celebrate Good Friday with their loved ones.

The city didn’t have a traditional egg hunt so everyone that attended received 10 eggs filled with candy.

“An easter egg hunt can be very intense and we didn’t want to see any crying kids. We wanted to make sure all kids walked away with something,” said Cheletia Johnson.

This is the third year the City of College Station hosted an Easter Eggstravaganza.

