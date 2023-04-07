DPS investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Grimes County

(WCAX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead late Thursday night.

It happened on Highway 249 near FM 1748 just after 11 p.m.

According to investigators, Agustina Sanchez of Spring was traveling northwest in her car. Troopers say a 19-year-old man crashed into Sanchez head-on while traveling southeast, and trying to pass a large truck when it wasn’t safe.

Sanchez, 22, was pronounced dead on scene.

The other driver was taken to Memorial Hermann – The Woodlands Medical Center with suspected serious injuries

