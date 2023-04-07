Emergency management teams staying prepared as rain continues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the rain continuing to come down, cities and counties are staying prepared to keep their citizens safe.

A lot of problems the Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center will see in these conditions come from roadways.

Brazos County Emergency Management Coordinator Michelle Meade says with the amount of rain that came to the area in a short amount of time, storm drains are having a hard time controlling overflowing creeks and roads

“The biggest threat for us right now is the heavy rain. We’re going into this dry so we got the capacity to hold a fair amount of water. It’s just how fast it’s going to come down,” said Meade.

The sudden weather changes have also made it harder for emergency teams to relay the proper messages to residents.

“We go for a drought into these rainy severe weather conditions. We have cold fronts coming in and then it goes back to the high heat. It does pose difficulties when it comes to messaging,” said City of Bryan Emergency Management Coordinator Jeanelle Gottlob.

Brazos County emergency management teams are warning people to stay safe as they travel to downtown Bryan for First Friday.

