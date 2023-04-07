Focus at Four: End of continuous Medicaid coverage

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Millions of Americans lost Medicaid coverage as of Friday, March 31.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government declared a public health emergency (PHE) and passed a law that allowed recipients to automatically keep coverage known as continuous Medicaid.

“Over the next 12 months, the process will begin of determining the eligibility of everyone in the Medicaid program,” said Dr. Kathy Hempstead, senior policy adviser at the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. “You can’t overstate the importance of this process because so many people are involved, there are 92 million Americans enrolled in Medicaid now.”

Hempstead said those affected need to renew their benefits when it’s time to ensure their coverage will continue if they are eligible.

“The most important thing that I would tell people right now is to try and prevent it from happening,” said Hempstead. “Keep your contact information updated, watch for your mail. Some states are trying to use other kinds of data to do renewals and reduce burdens on enrollees, but you definitely can’t count on that.”

How to renew Medicaid coverage (Source: Texas Human and Health Services)

If you don’t already have one, create an account at YourTexasBenefits.com or on the Your Texas Benefits mobile app. Read the Create a Your Texas Benefits Account handout (PDF)

Action Required in red. Reporting changes and renewing in a timely manner helps ensure coverage will continue if you are still eligible If you respond to renewal or information requests on time, your coverage will continue while we review your eligibility. Return renewal packets or requests for information as soon as possible. Read the Renew Your Benefits handout (PDF) . You must respond within 30 days. If you have a Your Texas Benefits account and have signed up for electronic notices, your renewal notice will be sent electronically. If you don’t have an account, notices will be mailed in a yellow envelope that saysin red. Reporting changes and renewing in a timely manner helps ensure coverage will continue if you are still eligible If you respond to renewal or information requests on time, your coverage will continue while we review your eligibility.

You can submit your application, renewal packet or request for information by: Completing it online at YourTexasBenefits.com . Mailing it to: Texas Health and Human Services P.O. Box 149024 Austin, TX 78714-9024 Faxing it to 877-447-2839. Calling 2-1-1 and choosing Option 2 after picking a language. Visiting a local office or community partner. To find an HHSC office or a community partner, visit yourtexasbenefits.com/Screener/FindanOffice

To learn more, read the End of Continuous Medicaid Coverage FAQ (PDF).

