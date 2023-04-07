Focus at Four: Opioid Awareness Week at Texas A&M University

Texas A&M Opioid Awareness Week
Texas A&M Opioid Awareness Week(Stephanie Poole)
By Heather Falls
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. is facing an opioid epidemic, with more than 130 Americans dying each day from an opioid overdose.

The Texas A&M University Opioid Task Force has organized a week-long event to help raise awareness about the epidemic in the United States.

The inaugural event will be held on the main campus from April 10-14.

The task force hopes to educate members of the A&M community and the Bryan-College Station area about solutions to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses.

“They need to be aware because what we find is that a lot of the pills that are being sold are laced with fentanyl and they’re sold to people that are not even aware,” said Dr. Folakemi Ezenwanne, Texas A&M Opioid Task Force Program Coordinator. “We thought it was a great message to pass across to let them be aware.”

The Texas A&M Health Opioid Task Force was established in January 2018.

The task force hosts Opioid Overdose Education & Naloxone Administration (OENA) Trainings online via zoom.

If you are in need of training, send an email to opioidtaskforce@tamu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Thurmon and Armando Mejia
Two Bryan men indicted for murder charges
Carrie Kate Carter
College Station woman arrested, accused of intentionally crashing car with children inside
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
DPS investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Grimes County
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

The five states will start cutting off coverage in April, followed by 14 more states in May and...
Focus at Four: End of continuous Medicaid coverage
Free Music Friday: Ferrill Gibbs Band
Free Music Friday: Ferrill Gibbs Band interview
Free Music Friday: Ferrill Gibbs Band
Free Music Friday: Ferrill Gibbs Band
Marianno and Hillis study tested levels of radiation
Researchers plan to fight poaching with nuclear science