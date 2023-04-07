Focus at Four: Opioid Awareness Week at Texas A&M University
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. is facing an opioid epidemic, with more than 130 Americans dying each day from an opioid overdose.
The Texas A&M University Opioid Task Force has organized a week-long event to help raise awareness about the epidemic in the United States.
The inaugural event will be held on the main campus from April 10-14.
The task force hopes to educate members of the A&M community and the Bryan-College Station area about solutions to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses.
“They need to be aware because what we find is that a lot of the pills that are being sold are laced with fentanyl and they’re sold to people that are not even aware,” said Dr. Folakemi Ezenwanne, Texas A&M Opioid Task Force Program Coordinator. “We thought it was a great message to pass across to let them be aware.”
The Texas A&M Health Opioid Task Force was established in January 2018.
The task force hosts Opioid Overdose Education & Naloxone Administration (OENA) Trainings online via zoom.
If you are in need of training, send an email to opioidtaskforce@tamu.edu.
