Focus at Four: Opioid Awareness Week at Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The U.S. is facing an opioid epidemic, with more than 130 Americans dying each day from an opioid overdose.

The Texas A&M University Opioid Task Force has organized a week-long event to help raise awareness about the epidemic in the United States.

The inaugural event will be held on the main campus from April 10-14.

The task force hopes to educate members of the A&M community and the Bryan-College Station area about solutions to prevent and respond to opioid overdoses.

“They need to be aware because what we find is that a lot of the pills that are being sold are laced with fentanyl and they’re sold to people that are not even aware,” said Dr. Folakemi Ezenwanne, Texas A&M Opioid Task Force Program Coordinator. “We thought it was a great message to pass across to let them be aware.”

The Texas A&M Health Opioid Task Force was established in January 2018.

The task force hosts Opioid Overdose Education & Naloxone Administration (OENA) Trainings online via zoom.

If you are in need of training, send an email to opioidtaskforce@tamu.edu.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.