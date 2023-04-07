Franklin’s Tylie McDonald signs to the Texas A&M rodeo team

Tylie McDonald signs to Texas A&M Rodeo team.
Tylie McDonald signs to Texas A&M Rodeo team.(KBTX)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:31 PM CDT
FRANKLIN, Texas (KBTX) - Today Franklin High School’s Tylie McDonald signed her letter of intent to join the Texas A&M Rodeo team.

McDonald is the reigning Texas High School Rodeo Association State Champion goat tyer and all-around cowgirl. She competes in breakaway roping, barrel racing, goat tying and cutting.

“I owe all my success to my Lord and savior Jesus Christ who has provided me with the ability to compete in a sport that I love,” said McDonald.

McDonald is looking forward to continuing her parents legacy by following in their footsteps and rodeoing at A&M.

