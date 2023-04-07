Free Music Friday: Ferrill Gibbs Band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Ferrill Gibbs Band joined First News at Four for Free Music Friday on April 7.

From podcasting to songwriting, Ferrill Gibbs has a long list of interests.

Gibbs plays in a rock band called All The Kimonos. They have written songs for The Houston Chronicle and for Toonami, which is part of the Cartoon Network. Also, they have written all the music for City Cast, a new network of American podcasts.

Gibbs decided to ask the Director of Orchestras at Texas A&M University, Travis Almany, to connect him with four of his best string players to form the Ferrill Gibbs band.

With the help of Maestro Almany, Ferrill wrote strings scores for Aya and Maria on violin, Max on cello, and Aiden on bass, who all learned the song “Angel”.

The group rehearsed at the Music Activities Center before coming on First News at Four for Free Music Friday.

Their performance of “Angel” can be found below.

