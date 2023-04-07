Hands dirty, bellies full with C&J Barbeque’s side of the month

The C&J Barbeque side of the month for April is already receiving rave reviews!
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The C&J Barbeque side of the month for April is already receiving rave reviews!

The cornbread salad is made by combining day-old cornbread, diced tomatoes, green and red bell peppers, onions, bacon, hard boiled eggs, and celery and mixing them together with mayo, Miracle Whip, salt and pepper.

Owner Justin Manning advises dumping the diced ingredients into the mayo mix first, mixing it together in a big bowl, and then pouring the combo onto your crushed up cornbread.

From there, he says it’s time to use both hands and mix everything together until every bite is the best one.

“This recipe is best if you bake your cornbread the day before and let it dry out and get just a touch stale. This way it holds up a lot better when you add in the dressing,” Manning said.

Manning recommends letting your cornbread salad sit for about an hour before digging in.

“Let all the flavors mingle and get to know each other,” he joked.

If you’re a person who loves the right texture, this is the dish for you.

“What’s so good about this is you have the soft cornbread, but everything else is crunchy so you get all the texture of all the different vegetables,” Manning said.

To try it for yourself, stop by C&J Barbeque any day throughout the month of April.

