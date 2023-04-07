No. 19 Texas A&M slated to host Mississippi State Easter weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 19 Texas A&M softball team begins a three-game series with Mississippi State at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Davis Diamond.

Game two starts Sunday at 2 p.m., followed by the series finale Monday night at 6 p.m. All three games are scheduled to air nationally on the SEC Network with Eric Frede and Madison Shipman on the call. Fans can also listen to Matt Simon on the 12th Man Mobile app or locally on Gospel 97.3.

BATTLE TESTED

Texas A&M began conference play facing four of the top five teams in the SEC standings, including nationally ranked No. 3 Tennessee, No. 7 Arkansas, No. 11 Kentucky and No. 17 Georgia. The Aggies have posted a 5-7 record through the first four weekends, including road series wins at No. 7 Arkansas and No. 11 Kentucky.

SUPERMOM

Balancing mom duties to her nearly two-year old daughter, Kendri, and being a student-athlete has easily earned Madison Preston the supermom badge. After missing the entire 2021 and 2022 seasons, the senior threw a no-hitter in a five-inning run-rule win against Tarleton in her first appearance on Feb. 10. Most recently, Preston defeated No. 3 Tennessee on April 1 going 6.0 innings and striking out eight, while allowing two hits, two walks and one run.

FRESHMAN FIREPOWER

Freshmen Aiyana Coleman, Amari Harper, Riley Valentine and Keely Williams have all stepped up when called on in their respective roles. Coleman and Williams each hit a pair of home runs in the doubleheader sweep at No. 11 Kentucky. Most notably, Coleman’s two-run blast tied the game with the Wildcats, 5-5, in the fourth inning, while Williams’ three-run dinger extended the Aggies’ lead, 14-11, late in the seventh. Williams has been as clutch as they come registering a .571 average and 12 RBI with runners in scoring position with two outs. Harper is the lone freshman on the team to have started every game this season, doing so at second base, while Valentine is tied for the team lead in home runs with five.

INSIDE THE SERIES

Texas A&M enters the series at 22-13, 5-7 SEC and Mississippi State is 23-13, 3-5 SEC. The Aggies hold the all-time series lead at 12-11 and are 6-3 at home. Seven of the last 10 meetings have been decided by three runs or less.

PROMOTIONS

Sunday Funday at Davis Diamond. Fans can purchase one full price adult ticket at the Davis Diamond ticket window and bring up to four kids to the game for free. Only available as a walk-up sale on the day of the game, no advance purchases.

Kids Run the Bases. Stay after Sunday’s game for a chance to run the bases at Davis Diamond.

Monday’s game features a youth white “Aggies” shirt giveaway to the first 250 youth fans, as well as postgame fireworks show.

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a home-field advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online giveaway store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn points at every game this season.

