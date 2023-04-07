Public schools keeping a close eye on voucher legislation with Senate passage

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Senate has passed Senate Bill 8, supporting a school voucher program. But, it needs approval from the House next.

The Texas House passed an amendment Thursday afternoon to block the use of taxpayer funds for school voucher programs. This comes the same day the Texas Senate is expected to vote on Senate Bill 8, which experts expect to pass.

Governor Greg Abbott has made stops all around the state encouraging support for school voucher legislation.

This bill would give $8,000 of taxpayer money to students who opt out of public schooling. College Station ISD board member, Kimberly McAdams, says she’s been watching this legislation and has concerns.

“If public funds are going to these private entities then they need to be held to the same standards that our public schools are the same accountability, the same transparency,” she said. “It’s not this year or next year, but for the future, it would mean less money for our schools, less money for our teachers, our students, less money to maintain our facilities, so that could be scary.”

During one of his stops in Bryan, Gov. Abbott called the bill a win-win for public and private schools and parent choice.

McAdams says she doesn’t think the bill is clear enough to show her this.

“There are some unknowns. The devil’s going to be in the details that the legislature is going to be working out in the next few weeks, really and I think we’re scared about the impact on public schools,” she said.

This legislation has pulled public schools together across the state and Brazos Valley. BISD Communications Director, Clay Falls, says the district is opposing any legislation that would take taxpayer money away from districts.

“I think there’s strength in numbers and we all want what’s best for our kiddos and that’s what we do every day is to put children first always here at Bryan ISD and we just want to voice our concerns on how this will affect not only Bryan ISD but our neighboring school districts in the Brazos Valley around the state,” Falls said.

