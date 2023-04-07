Public schools keeping a close eye on voucher legislation with Senate passage

This legislation has pulled public schools together across the state and Brazos Valley.
This legislation has pulled public schools together across the state and Brazos Valley.(KBTX)
By Morgan Riddell
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Senate has passed Senate Bill 8, supporting a school voucher program. But, it needs approval from the House next.

The Texas House passed an amendment Thursday afternoon to block the use of taxpayer funds for school voucher programs. This comes the same day the Texas Senate is expected to vote on Senate Bill 8, which experts expect to pass.

Governor Greg Abbott has made stops all around the state encouraging support for school voucher legislation.

This bill would give $8,000 of taxpayer money to students who opt out of public schooling. College Station ISD board member, Kimberly McAdams, says she’s been watching this legislation and has concerns.

“If public funds are going to these private entities then they need to be held to the same standards that our public schools are the same accountability, the same transparency,” she said. “It’s not this year or next year, but for the future, it would mean less money for our schools, less money for our teachers, our students, less money to maintain our facilities, so that could be scary.”

During one of his stops in Bryan, Gov. Abbott called the bill a win-win for public and private schools and parent choice.

McAdams says she doesn’t think the bill is clear enough to show her this.

“There are some unknowns. The devil’s going to be in the details that the legislature is going to be working out in the next few weeks, really and I think we’re scared about the impact on public schools,” she said.

This legislation has pulled public schools together across the state and Brazos Valley. BISD Communications Director, Clay Falls, says the district is opposing any legislation that would take taxpayer money away from districts.

“I think there’s strength in numbers and we all want what’s best for our kiddos and that’s what we do every day is to put children first always here at Bryan ISD and we just want to voice our concerns on how this will affect not only Bryan ISD but our neighboring school districts in the Brazos Valley around the state,” Falls said.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

College Station police say they responded Wednesday afternoon to the 1700 block of William D...
1 dead following single-vehicle crash in College Station
Angel Felipie Llamas Mugshot (Grimes County Sheriff's Office)
Suspect arrested in College Station sports bar stabbing
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2017, file photo, crosses for members of the Holcombe family are part...
DOJ tentatively settles over Texas church shooting for $144M

Latest News

Texas A&M University Health Science Center
Texas A&M Health receives $6M grant to establish center for cancer research
With the rain continuing cities and counties are staying prepared to keep their citizens safe.
Emergency management teams staying prepared as rain continues
Despite the rain, the city of College Station made sure families were able to celebrate Easter.
College Station kicks off Easter celebrations early with Eggstravaganza
Rain leading into the holiday weekend will greatly alleviate local drought concerns with a...
Record-breaking Thursday. Soggy weather continues into Friday