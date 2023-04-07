‘Rain or Shine’ for First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The team at Destination Bryan wants you to make the most of this soggy First Friday!

In their latest post, they’ve shared ways for you to enjoy a Friday evening in Downtown Bryan despite some undesirable weather.

Abigail Noel from Destination Bryan says First Friday is always “rain or shine.”

In the event of rain, some outdoor activities may be adjusted or canceled, but the downtown businesses still need your support.

Restaurants and shops remain open and indoor activities and performances will go on as planned.

Noel says they’ll even still close the usual Downtown Bryan streets, so you can have your very own rom-com-dancing-in-the-street-in-the-pouring-rain moment!

This First Friday, April 7, there will be a free First Friday concert at Grand Stafford Theater featuring Rococo Disco and Nik Parr & The Selfless Lovers. Doors open at 7 p.m.

You can always catch a movie at the newly renovated Queen Theatre, featuring a full dine-in menu with service directly to your seat.

Enjoy local art at The Frame Gallery and at The Village and Art979 Gallery.

Embrace the weather with a cup of coffee from Polite Coffee, Tavo Coffee Co., or Harvest Coffee Bar.

And, of course, dance the night away at 3rd Floor or Halo.

Even with rain in the forecast, there is still plenty of fun to be had in Historic Downtown Bryan!

