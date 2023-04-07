Rainfall Update: The end is near.

More rain fell Thursday than every day of April 2022 combined.
Some regions across the Brazos Valley received 4 and 5 inches of rain.
Some regions across the Brazos Valley received 4 and 5 inches of rain.(KBTX Weather)
By Drew Davis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 4 PM Friday afternoon, 4.04 inches of rainfall has fallen at Easterwood Airport... and rain is still falling. For context, more rain fell on Thursday alone than all of the rainfall that fell throughout April 2022 combined. Drought conditions have slowly been creeping into the Brazos Valley recently, but this soaking should counteract the intensifying drought.

Rainfall should end by early Saturday morning. Easter Sunday looks very comfortable and dry, if not a bit soggy for the easter egg hunts. The sun should also return on Easter.

Widespread totals settled around the 3-4 inch mark for most of the Brazos Valley. The record for rainfall on April 6th was broken by 1.35″ of rainfall. This record had stood since 1887. The record for April 7th will stand, however. The record for April 7th is 3.50″ from 1921.

Record breaking rainfall on Thursday.
Record breaking rainfall on Thursday.(KBTX Weather)

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Friday afternoon (last updated 4 PM):

  • College Station (Easterwood Airport): 4.04″
  • Bryan (Coulter Field): 3.87″
  • Caldwell: 4.74″
  • Brenham: 3.21″
  • Giddings: 3.86″
  • Conroe: 2.53″
  • Coldspring: 3.67″
  • Huntsville: 4.48″
  • Bellville: 5.89″
  • Crockett: 3.50″
  • Madisonville: 2.62″
  • Leona: 2.66″
  • Centerville: 2.66″
  • Hearne: 3.54″
  • Anderson: 4.65″
  • OSR near HWY 21: 5.95″
  • South Nantucket, South Brazos County: 2.8″
  • Somerville: 3.14″
  • Lake Conroe: 6.72″
  • North Zulch: 3.22″
  • Stoneham: 6.19″
  • Jone’s Prairie: 3.00″

Have a rain total from your backyard? Email it to weather@kbtx.com.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preston Thurmon and Armando Mejia
Two Bryan men indicted for murder charges
Carrie Kate Carter
College Station woman arrested, accused of intentionally crashing car with children inside
Liliana Cervantes is accused of stabbing her boyfriend to death.
Woman fatally stabs boyfriend, tries to stitch him up before calling 911, reports say
DPS investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Grimes County
Denise Frazier, 19, was arrested Wednesday and charged with performing a sex act with a dog.
Woman, 19, accused of performing sexual act with dog on social media

Latest News

KBTX Live at Five EXTENDED(Recurring)
Focus at Four: Opioid Awareness Week
Focus at Four: Opioid Awareness Week
KBTX Weather
Spotty showers through evening. Slowly drying into the weekend.
Friday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 4/7
Friday Midday Pinpoint Weather Update 4/7