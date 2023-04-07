Rainfall Update: The end is near.

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As of 4 PM Friday afternoon, 4.04 inches of rainfall has fallen at Easterwood Airport... and rain is still falling. For context, more rain fell on Thursday alone than all of the rainfall that fell throughout April 2022 combined. Drought conditions have slowly been creeping into the Brazos Valley recently, but this soaking should counteract the intensifying drought.

Rainfall should end by early Saturday morning. Easter Sunday looks very comfortable and dry, if not a bit soggy for the easter egg hunts. The sun should also return on Easter.

🌧️NEW DAILY RECORD RAINFALL:



2023 now owns the record for the most rain on April 6th in #bcstx at 3.05", washing out the previous 136-year-old record by 1.35". pic.twitter.com/P11NtV9fB4 — Shel Winkley (@KBTXShel) April 7, 2023

Widespread totals settled around the 3-4 inch mark for most of the Brazos Valley. The record for rainfall on April 6th was broken by 1.35″ of rainfall. This record had stood since 1887. The record for April 7th will stand, however. The record for April 7th is 3.50″ from 1921.

Record breaking rainfall on Thursday. (KBTX Weather)

Below is a list of rainfall totals from reporting stations and Weather Watchers across the Brazos Valley since Friday afternoon (last updated 4 PM):

College Station (Easterwood Airport): 4.04″

Bryan (Coulter Field): 3.87″

Caldwell: 4.74″

Brenham: 3.21″

Giddings: 3.86″

Conroe: 2.53″

Coldspring: 3.67″

Huntsville: 4.48″

Bellville: 5.89″

Crockett: 3.50″

Madisonville: 2.62″

Leona: 2.66″

Centerville: 2.66″

Hearne: 3.54″

Anderson: 4.65″

OSR near HWY 21: 5.95″

South Nantucket, South Brazos County: 2.8″

Somerville: 3.14″

Lake Conroe: 6.72″

North Zulch: 3.22″

Stoneham: 6.19″

Jone’s Prairie: 3.00″

