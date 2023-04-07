Sam Bennett fires a 68 in Masters debut is tied for 6th

2022 U.S. Amateur Champion and Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett shoots an opening round 4-under 68...
By Thomas Dick / Texas A&M Athletic Communications
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Georgia -- Texas A&M All-American Sam Bennett turned heads with a first-round tally of 4-under 68 in a bogey-free Masters Tournament debut Thursday afternoon. He finished the round tied with six others for sixth place, three strokes off the pace.

Bennett became the first player in 20 years to open the tournament with a birdie and eagle on the first two holes at Augusta National Golf Club. The native of Madisonville, Texas, drained a 15-foot birdie putt at the 445-yard, par-4 Tea Olive to start the tournament. He chased that with a chip-in eagle at the 575-yard, par-5 Pink Dogwood.

The fifth-year senior also birdied No. 6 Juniper and finished the front 9 with a 32, tying the amateur Masters record. He was the eighth amateur to hit the number on the front 9, and just the third since 1973. The 68 was the lowest round for an amateur since 2001 and two off Ken Venturi’s record 66 from 1956.

According to Sports Illustrated, it’s the first bogey-free round by an amateur in 58 years – Billy Joe Patton in 1965. Patton carted a 70.

Bennett was the only amateur to shoot under par Thursday. He holds a seven stroke lead in the race for the Silver Cup, awarded to the low amateur.

Fellow Aggie Cameron Champ opened with a 4-over 76, in 73rd place.

