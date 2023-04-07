Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett moves into contention at Masters after second straight 68

AUGUSTA, Georgia -- Texas A&M All-American Sam Bennett continued to wow the golf world with his second round of 4-under 68 in Friday’s action at the Masters Tournament

Bennett owns a two-round tally of 8-under 136, the second lowest amateur score after two rounds in Masters Tournament history, trailing only Ken Venturi’s 135 in 1956. With his rounds of 68-68, Bennett joined Venturi and Charles Coe (1961) as the only amateurs to record multiple rounds in the 60s at a Masters Tournament.

"I've got a golf tournament I can go out and win!" Sam Bennett has one focus this weekend- winning the 2023 Masters! @sammy_golf24243 @TheMasters @AggieMensGolf pic.twitter.com/HbeG2dozw2 — Darryl Bruffett (@DarrylBruffett) April 7, 2023

Play was halted near the tail end of round two at Augusta National Golf Club with 39 golfers needing to complete the round. Bennett is in second place among players that finished their round, trailing Brooks Koepka by four strokes. Jon Rahm owns a 9-under tally after nine holes of the second round to sit in second place on the leaderboard.

Amateur Sam Bennett starts his second round with a birdie. #themasters pic.twitter.com/2NkSCrzyPs — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

The product of Madisonville, Texas, is on track to be the only amateur to make the cut and clinch the prestigious Silver Cup, bestowed annually to the low amateur who must make the cut. Among the seven amateurs, only Harrison Crowe, 5-over through 15 holes, and Mateo Fernandez de Oliviera, 5-over through 12 holes, have holes left to play with the current cut projection at 2-over.

Two birdies in a row for amateur Sam Bennett draws him into fifth place. #themasters pic.twitter.com/92DN19OTBn — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

Bennett started the round with a birdie at the 445-yard, par 4 Tea Olive, the only player to birdie the first hole in both rounds at this year’s Masters.

It took 22 holes for Bennett to suffer his first bogey of the tournament, at par-3, 240-yard No. 4 Flowering Crab Apple.

Sam Bennett is now in second place. Only two other amateurs have reached this level at some point during a Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/8vqsRj8RGY — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

A calm recovery found him parring the next three holes before stacking back-to-back birdies twice – No. 8 Yellow Jasmine and No. 9 Carolina Cherry followed by No. 13 Azalea and No. 14 Chinese Fir.

Bennett’s birdie at Azalea put him in a tie for second place, marking just the second time an amateur had ever been in second place after the first round of the tournament – Venturi.

1958 was the last time an amateur held solo second after two rounds. Sam Bennett hopes to update that record by the end of today. #themasters pic.twitter.com/Vqb3G0ax6t — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2023

Fellow Aggie Cameron Champ missed the cut, carding a 6-over 150 with rounds of 76 and 74.

For the most up-to-date information on Texas A&M men’s golf, follow the Aggies on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.